BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After the deadly blast that killed two people and injured seven others Monday in northwest Baltimore, neighbors began helping neighbors out who were displaced.

Donations continue to come into Reisterstown Road Plaza on Tuesday for those who have lost so much after the deadly explosion in northwest Baltimore.

“I just kept wondering and thinking that could be me. What would I want if that was me in that situation,” said Antoinetta Parrish, one of the neighbors.

Neighbors like Antoinetta Parrish have been donating food. Water and clothes for those who can’t get into their homes right now or don’t have a home anymore.

“I’m just here. We’re just doing what we’re supposed to do and just dropping off donations,” Parrish said.

RELATED STORIES:

The American Red Cross is also set up in the area and is meeting individually with anyone affected.

“We’ll be meeting with them one-on-one over the next few days. We’ll be providing advice. Information. We have mental health counselors we have spiritual health counselors, to begin rebuilding after this very painful and tragic event,” said Paul Carden, senior distaste program manager with American Red Cross.

Baltimore Gas Explosion: What We Know

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac Schleifer said they are not accepting any more donations of clothing.

We are not accepting any more donations of clothing. The outpouring of generosity has been overwhelming. Once we have met with all the families and have accessed their needs we will let you all know how to help. Thank you for everyone's generosity and continued prayers. pic.twitter.com/b1rqn228G7 — Isaac Schleifer (@CouncilmanYitzy) August 11, 2020

And the Red Cross said you can help these families affected by going to make a financial donation redcross.org