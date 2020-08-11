Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County teachers and staff are getting a little help amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Freedom Federal Credit Union has donated 6,000 face masks to the school district for the upcoming year.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
They also donated dozens of no-contact thermometers for use in every school building and office.
Even though the school year will start off virtually, the hope is to bring students and staff back into the classroom after the first semester.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.