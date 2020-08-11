LATEST2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion; Victim Identified
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County teachers and staff are getting a little help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Freedom Federal Credit Union has donated 6,000 face masks to the school district for the upcoming year.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

They also donated dozens of no-contact thermometers for use in every school building and office.

Even though the school year will start off virtually, the hope is to bring students and staff back into the classroom after the first semester.

