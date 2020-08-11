BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As fire officials continue their investigation into the cause of a deadly gas explosion in northwest Baltimore Monday, Baltimore Gas and Electric officials said they were asked to provide the city officials with gas and electric data.

“We are continuing to work with the Baltimore City Fire Department and other investigators in the investigation of the explosion in the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road in northwest Baltimore on Aug. 10,” BGE officials said in a statement Tuesday. “Three of the attached rowhomes on Labyrinth Road were completely demolished in the explosion and one attached rowhome was left standing but was severely damaged.”

The deadly blast killed two people and injured seven others.

BGE inspectors looked at the gas main serving the homes leveled in the blast Monday and found no leaks.

“After a thorough review of records, there have been no leaks reported to BGE at these properties within the last five years,” officials said. “All of the BGE gas mains and service pipes in the neighborhood were routinely inspected for leaks in June and July of 2019 with no leaks found.”

According to BGE, the data is “indicative of some type of issue beyond the BGE meter on customer-owned equipment and is currently being analyzed by investigators.”

BGE says they will continue to work closely with the city fire department and investigators to inspect equipment at the scene.

“We are committed to cooperating fully with the investigators in finding the cause of the explosion,” the statement reads.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those injured and the family members of the deceased,” BGE said.

Anyone with gas safety concerns should get to a safe location and contact BGE at 877-778-7798 or 911. Crews will respond any time, day or night, to make the situation safe.

