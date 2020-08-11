COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — There won’t be any Terps football this fall after the Big Ten announced it won’t play football this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made following a morning meeting of the conference’s presidents. They hope to play in Spring 2021.

The Big Ten is the first major conference to not play this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision announced today by the Big Ten Conference was made in the best interests of the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans. “I know that for our student-athletes, returning to campus in the Fall is synonymous with the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the sport they love. Not being able to compete this fall is disappointing for all of us, but I have every confidence they will remain resilient and strong in these trying times. We will continue to support every one of them and will work diligently with university leadership, local and state officials, and the conference to make every effort to provide competitive opportunities for our student-athletes.”

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to CBS. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

Maryland senior quarterback Josh Jackson had already opted out of the upcoming football season.

He was the most prominent of six Maryland players who had decided not to play in 2020 for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten had originally opted for a conference-play only schedule. The Terps were scheduled to open up their season on the road September 5 at Iowa.