BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City residents whose normal trash and recycling collection day is Tuesday will have to wait until next week for pickup.
Trash and recycling pickup was canceled in Baltimore City on August 4 due to high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias.
“Residents whose normal collection day is Tuesday, and whose trash and recycling was picked up on this past Saturday and/or yesterday, will not be collected today,” Baltimore City Department of Public Works said in a Facebook post.
DPW said collections will resume next Tuesday as normally scheduled.