2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion
By Kristy Breslin
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An overturned tractor-trailer was uprighted and towed away after it caused delays along the outer loop of I-695 near Chesaco Avenue Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 6 o’clock hour Tuesday morning and slowed traffic in the area.

The truck was not carrying any hazardous materials.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

 

Kristy Breslin

