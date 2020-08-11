Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An overturned tractor-trailer was uprighted and towed away after it caused delays along the outer loop of I-695 near Chesaco Avenue Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the 6 o’clock hour Tuesday morning and slowed traffic in the area.
Overturned tractor trailer In the median on the OL of l-695 at Chesaco Ave #WJZ pic.twitter.com/brRSLgUuV1
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) August 11, 2020
The truck was not carrying any hazardous materials.
