MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a CSX train in Middle River on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the area of Pulaski Highway and Middle River Road just after 8 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, an adult male, was walking along the train tracks when he was struck and killed.

The investigation is on-going.

