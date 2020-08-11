LATEST2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CHEVERLY, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Sunday evening in Prince George’s County.

Troopers responded shortly after 11:35 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian struck in the area of westbound Route 50 west of Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.

Police learned the suspected vehicle involved in the crash, a black Ford Fusion, struck the pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the road.

The car was found abandoned at the scene.

Police haven’t identified the victim yet, and no arrests have been made.

Westbound Route 50 was closed until about 5:15 a.m. Monday morning due to the crash. Police are still investigating.

