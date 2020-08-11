BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Down the street, about a block away from Tykisha Teal’s home, is where emergency operation crews are continuing their recovery effort after a gas explosion in northwest Baltimore.

“I felt my neighbor’s house shaking. I felt the house lift up and shake, similar to an earthquake, but not as quiet,” Teal said.

Teal’s front window was shattered. She said her home, and others, are also structurally damaged with cracks in the ceilings and walls.

The explosion was so powerful that it affected homes within a five-block radius.

The damage forced 30 people to seek temporary shelter overnight, and over 200 people are affected, including Lisa McKenzie.

“Basement windows blew in, there was glass everywhere,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie credits her fellow neighbors, her church and her landlords for springing into action.

“They had their insurance come and asses us, assess the house, they sent somebody to come back and clean up,” she said.

While city crews helped residents board up damaged windows, the American Red Cross went door to door with supplies.

McKenzie said it was also a powerful display of neighbors helping neighbors.

“It was a selfless act around here which was a great thing,” she said. “It’s so good to see people helping people and not expecting something in return.”

Police continue to block off the entrance to Labyrinth Road as they conduct their own investigation.

