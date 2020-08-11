Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The parking lot of Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen was transformed Tuesday afternoon into a pop-up COVID-19 testing site.
This was originally scheduled for last week, but was postponed because of Tropical Storm Isaias.
State and local health departments teamed up with Upper Chesapeake Health to make this event possible.
Their goal was to do 1,000 COVID-19 tests in just six hours. Officials say community testing is important for moving forward.
The results for each drive-up test are expected in two to four days.
