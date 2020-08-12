FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The 16-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a deadly 2019 attack at the Great Frederick Fair has been ordered to be placed on probation, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Judge Julie Stevenson Solt ordered the boy to be placed on probation with conditions, including anger management. Another hearing is set for the fall, at which point the boy could be placed in a juvenile facility if he doesn’t follow the probation terms.
The boy pleaded guilty last month; his 15-year-old brother pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April and was ordered to be placed in a long-term behavioral modification program.
On September 20, 2019, 59-year-old John Weed was at the fair with his family when the brothers and their friends asked him for money. When Weed said no, the group followed him, at which point the 16-year-old punched him in the back of the head.
The 15-year-old boy then ran at Weed and also hit him in the back of the head with such force Weed likely lost consciousness immediately.
Weed died the next day at a Baltimore hospital.
The state’s attorney’s office said Weed’s family supported the brothers’ placement in juvenile treatment programs.