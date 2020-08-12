POCOMOKE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are charging an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday afternoon in Worcester County.
The suspect, Marion Maddox, of Pocomoke, is charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and illegal transport/possession of a weapon.
Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pocomoke Police Department received a 911 call for a shooting victim in the 500 block of Bonneville Avenue in Pocomoke. When they arrived they found the victim, Deavon Davis, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia- who had been shot multiple times.
Davis was taken to the hospital and declared dead by EMS personnel before he arrived.
Police said Maddox ran toward the victim in the area of the 500 block of Bonneville Avenue and fired multiple shots, then fled the scene and ran into a nearby wooded area.
Troopers arrested Maddox without incident around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police have not determined a motive yet.
The case remains under investigation.