BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in northwest Baltimore injured Tuesday.
Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night to the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Northwest District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.