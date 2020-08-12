LATESTInvestigation Continues In Baltimore Explosion, As Crews Continue To Clear Debris
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in northwest Baltimore injured Tuesday.

Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night to the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Northwest District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply