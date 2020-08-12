Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in northeast Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Abbotston Street to investigate a reported shooting around 2:51 a.m.
There they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives learned the victim was shot at the intersection of Bonaparte Avenue and Aiken Street in East Baltimore.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.