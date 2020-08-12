LATESTInvestigation Continues In Baltimore Explosion, As Crews Continue To Clear Debris
PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Three people are in the hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle in Pasadena later Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a reported motor vehicle collision at around 9:56 p.m. in the 8100 block of Hog Neck Road. They found a pedestrian had been struck by a motorcycle with two riders.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man and the 26-year-old man driving the motorcycle both were suffering from critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Parademics took them to Jacobsville Elementary School where two Maryland State Police helicopters took them to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

They took the 21-year-old woman riding on the motorcycle to Shock Trauma with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

 

