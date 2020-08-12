BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials have identified the victims of the deadly gas explosion in northwest Baltimore on Monday as a 61-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.
The Baltimore City Fire Department said firefighters found Lonnie Herriott’s body just before noon on Monday, hours after the explosion rocked the neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, crews pulled Joseph Graham’s body from the rubble.
Morgan State University officials told WJZ Tuesday that Graham was a rising sophomore pursing a degree in electrical engineering.
Seven others were injured including a 34-year-old man who’s in critical condition. A 20-year-old man and a 65-year-old man remain hospitalized in stable condition. While a 27-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 93-year-old man were all discharged from the hospital.
The blast damaged nearly 200 homes and left nearly 30 people displaced.
