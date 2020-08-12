Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Baltimore County Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike, just west of the city-county line. Officers responding to a report of an assault found two men who had been shot.
One of the men was shot in the upper body and the other was shot in the lower body, police said.
Both victims were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.