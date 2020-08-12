ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a Maryland company’s potential HIV cure for human trials, the company announced this week.
Rockville-based American Gene Technologies said in a news release it will begin its phase one study at sites in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas.
READ MORE: Maryland Medical Company Claims To Have Cure For HIV, AIDS
In November 2019, the company said its single-dose gene therapy has a “high potential” of being effective, describing the treatment as a genetically-modified product made from a person’s own cells that focuses on repairing immune system damage caused by the virus.
The trial is set to begin next month, and the company hopes to report initial data by the end of 2020.