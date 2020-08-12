Comments
Thunderstorms could produce one to two inches of rain with isolated amounts up to four inches
Baltimore (WJZ)– A flash flood watch is in effect for much of Maryland today.
Counties included are Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Northern Baltimore, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, Southern Baltimore, St. Marys, Talbot, and Wicomico.
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday and then stall out. Numerous slow moving showers and thunderstorms will pose a risk of flash flooding.
possible.