OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens had Wednesday’s date circled on the revised training camp schedule: it was the first day the entire team was together on the practice field in Owings Mills.
The team marked the occasion with a social media post with the line “Now, the fun starts,” along with video of the first full-squad workout.
Now, the fun starts. pic.twitter.com/epeRiHFO7V
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2020
The first practice with pads is next Monday and the season opener is just a month away.
The team and the rest of the NFL are operating under strict health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. While most of college football is postponed for the fall, the pros plan to play.
Ravens head physician Dr. Andrew Tucker said the season will start but he can’t say for sure if they’ll be able to finish.
“The ability to maintain a low positivity rate consistently week in and week out will be critical,” he said. “I mean we all assume that there will be a positive here or there, and then the critical thing that we have to accomplish is that when that happens is sort of rapid identification of that person, appropriate isolation and minimizing the risk of any spread.”
Also on Wednesday, the Ravens officially announced the signing of free agent Kenyon Barner, a veteran kick returner who last played for the Atlanta Falcons. He’s added to the camp roster to compete with rookie James Proshay as the team’s primary return man.