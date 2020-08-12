ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging Marylanders to buy local seafood during the month of September.
He’s proclaimed Saturdays throughout the month will be “Buy Maryland Seafood Days”.
The governor said support for the local seafood industry is important to the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
To help residents find local seafood producers, the Department of Agriculture has created an interactive map, that you can find on their Twitter page.
“The Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries provide some of the world’s best and most bountiful seafood, including blue crabs, rockfish, oysters and blue catfish,” said Governor Hogan. “Supporting Maryland’s sustainable seafood industry and related businesses by purchasing their products throughout the year is important to Maryland’s economic recovery.”
The state’s seafood and aquaculture industry has an economic impact of $355 million and supports more than 3,000 jobs across the state according to a 2018 study from the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation, according to a release from the department.