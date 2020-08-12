BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents of a northwest Baltimore neighborhood are now beginning to rebuild after a deadly explosion damaged nearly 200 homes and killed two people earlier this week.

Two days after the explosion shook their homes, community members are trying to not only recover from the physical damage and the emotional trauma the blast inflicted, neither of which they’ve experienced before.

“I am terrified to stay at my house,” Michael Council, who was displaced by the explosion, said.

Council, who lives on Labyrinth Road, is one of a number of residents who are staying at the Brookshire Suites, paid for by the city. Still, he said he doesn’t know what he’s going to do next.

“I have no place that I feel comfortable at right now,” he said.

The Baltimore Office of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to work with their insurance companies to provide support for temporary arrangements. The American Red Cross is also helping those who were displaced.

“There’s no one (who’s) going to be sleeping on the street tonight,” Paul Carden with the Red Cross said. “Between the city and the Red Cross, we’re going to make sure you have a place to stay.”

While residents try to clean up, Tyrin Conaway helped by passing out supplies.

“I’ve got soaps, toiletries… (I’m) pushing the cart up that hill going back to my block, giving out whoever needs what,” he said.

Conaway said many of the residents he’s passed out supplies to still don’t have gas or electricity.

On top of finding a place to stay in the near future, Council is left emotionally shaken, telling WJZ that every time he shuts his eyes, “I see people that’s under the rubble calling and screaming for help.”

That trauma is why the Red Cross has counselors standing by to help those in need.

“Each person has to look at where they are today, figure out, ‘What am I going to do, whom can help me move forward,'” Carden said.

To learn more about the services the Red Cross is offering, call 410-624-2040. To learn more about counseling services, call 800-985-5990.