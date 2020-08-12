LATESTInvestigation Continues In Baltimore Explosion, As Crews Continue To Clear Debris
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore explosion, Baltimore gas explosion, insurance scam, Local TV, Scam Alert, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s mayor is warning of an insurance scam targeting residents affected by the natural gas explosion.

“Following the explosion in NW Baltimore this week, my team has learned of potential instances of predatory insurance fraud and contractors targeting residents in distress,” Mayor Jack Young tweeted.

RELATED COVERAGE:

If you believe you or one of your neighbors may been target of this insurance scam, please contact the Maryland Insurance Administration’s Insurance Fraud Division at 1-800-846-4069.

Comments

Leave a Reply