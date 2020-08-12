BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s mayor is warning of an insurance scam targeting residents affected by the natural gas explosion.
“Following the explosion in NW Baltimore this week, my team has learned of potential instances of predatory insurance fraud and contractors targeting residents in distress,” Mayor Jack Young tweeted.
If you believe you or one of your neighbors may been target of this insurance scam, please contact the Maryland Insurance Administration’s Insurance Fraud Division at 1-800-846-4069.