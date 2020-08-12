WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The suspect who was involved in a shooting outside the White House Monday was identified as 51-year-old Myron Berryman.

The shooting happened at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — outside the White House gates — while President Donald Trump was holding a news conference.

In a statement Monday night, the Secret Service said the 51-year-old man approached a U.S. Secret Service officer and said he had a weapon. The man then turned around, ran toward the officer and pulled something from his clothing.

Armed Man, Secret Service Officer Taken To Hospital Following Shooting Near White House

When the man crouched into a “shooter’s stance,” the agency said its officer shot him in the torso.

“At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger,” the Secret Service tweeted.

Berryman is in stable condition in the hospital, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

While the president was briefing reporters, an official whispered something to him, leading him to temporarily end the news conference and leave the room.

He returned after he was given the all-clear.

DC Metropolitan Police will be investigating the shooting.

Read more on CBS News