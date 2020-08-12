LATESTInvestigation Continues In Baltimore Explosion, As Crews Continue To Clear Debris
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) — Four people have been arrested following a night of protests in Virginia’s capital city that saw several businesses damaged and properties defaced, police announced Wednesday.

Images published by The Richmond Times-Dispatch show smashed windows at businesses and a courthouse following the Tuesday night protests in downtown Richmond.

A Starbucks was damaged, and a sidewalk was spray-painted with the message “Eat the Rich.” Anti-police graffiti was also spray-painted on walls.

Julius Dela Cruz, Lakshmi Menon, Kyra Nguyen and Brian Quach were detained shortly before midnight on Wednesday and charged with rioting, Richmond police said in a news release.

Authorities said several items, including a metal crowbar and a hammer were seized from them during the arrest.

It is not immediately clear if the suspects had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply