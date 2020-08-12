Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a liquor store in southwest Baltimore was robbed at gunpoint in March.
It happened at the Southwest Discount Liquor Store located at 3212 Washington Boulevard.
The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
Detectives have identified the suspect, 31-year-old Thomas Allen, who has no fixed address.
A warrant for commercial armed robbery is issued for his arrest.
Police said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has seen and/or knows of Thomas Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.