BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced Wednesday that although he’s happy to see a boost in census participation from city residents in the recent weeks, there are others that still need to take 10 minutes to respond.
“The census is more important than ever during Covid-19,” Young said. “Every person that’s counted mean $18,000 over a 10-year period to fund programs like the food distribution sites, unemployment and temporary assistance, Medicare and Medicaid and community development block grants.”
The mayor issued a call-to-action to all elected officials and community leaders to get out and make sure their neighbors have filled out their census form.
He also reminded residents to answer the door should Census employees come knocking. They will have identification and PPE on when working. You can also respond to the census by calling 844-330-2020 or filling it out online at my2020census.gov.
He was “disheartening” to learn that the U.S. Census Bureau will be ending it’s data collecting operation on Sept. 30, one month earlier than originally planned.
“During these trouble times we understand how stressful it may be, but you are so important that history needs to document your presence,” said one community leader from Broadway East. “Let you voice speak for you in a written form by filling out the census and understanding your role in history.”
The mayor’s office has been working to make sure the city’s immigrant community also fills out the census and they are setting up stations in targeted neighborhoods like Highlandtown, Greektown and more.
They are also putting out announcements in multiple languages to reach every community but called on churches, religious institutions, community organizations and more to reach out to their community and make sure they are filling out the census.
