SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old Severn man was charged with attempted first-degree arson after he allegedly poured gasoline onto another home and threatened to light the house on fire following an argument with its resident.
Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 8200 block of Parham Court around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday for an attempted arson.
Officers learned a male suspect had an argument with the resident of the home earlier. The suspect then returned and allegedly poured gasoline on the porch and threatened to light the home on fire before fleeing.
Responding officers found the suspect, Timothy Brown, in the 8200 block of Durness Court, where he lives. Brown was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree arson, threat of arson and three counts of reckless endangerment.