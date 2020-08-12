CBS announced earlier today that its winning reality competition series Tough As Nails has been renewed for a second season. The series is created by Emmy Award-winning producer and host Phil Keoghan and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan, who are also executive producers.

“Tough As Nails stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “Under Phil Keoghan’s deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors.”

Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they are eliminated until the Tough As Nails winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series redefines what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.

Tough As Nails airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.