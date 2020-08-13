ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and another 18-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate I-695 early Thursday.
Maryland State Police responded to a call about a disable vehicle in the center lane along I-695 between I-95 and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale around 4:20 a.m.
When troopers arrived they found two pedestrians struck by the disable vehicle, a gray Ford Taurus.
Amira Geovoni Jennings, 17, of Baltimore was declared dead at the scene. The other victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Hopkins Bayview for treatment.
State police believe the suspect vehicle, which could possibly be a dark grey Infiniti G37, Infinity G25 or Infiniti Q40, swerved around the Ford and struck the victims who were standing in front of their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.
The road was closed until about 7 a.m. due to the crash.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.
