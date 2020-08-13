LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more heat-related deaths were reported in Maryland this week, bringing the seasonal total to seven, a weekly report from the Maryland Department of Health shows.

The two new deaths include a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Dorchester County and a man aged 65 or older in Somerset County.

Among the previously-reported victims is a boy under the age of 18 in Wicomico County and a man in his 30s in Baltimore.

Twenty people died due to heat in Maryland last year, the health department reported.

CBS Baltimore Staff

