BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more heat-related deaths were reported in Maryland this week, bringing the seasonal total to seven, a weekly report from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
The two new deaths include a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Dorchester County and a man aged 65 or older in Somerset County.
Among the previously-reported victims is a boy under the age of 18 in Wicomico County and a man in his 30s in Baltimore.
Twenty people died due to heat in Maryland last year, the health department reported.
