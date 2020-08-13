LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment. Fire Investigators Continue To Look For Cause
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for two people who they believe assaulted and robbed a 50-year-old man in July.

Police said it happened at around 4 p.m. on July 30 in the 1500 block of Lemmon Street.

The man is still in the hospital, police said.

Southwest District detectives have acquired photos of the two people they say are responsible for this incident.

Detectives are searching for a white man and white woman who both look to be in their 20s.

Anyone knowing their identities is asked to call detectives in the Southwest District at (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

