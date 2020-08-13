LATESTInvestigation Continues In Baltimore Explosion, As Crews Continue To Clear Debris
Baltimore (WJZ)– BGE has completed the inspection of its gas and electric equipment serving the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road in Northwest Baltimore.

BGE has found that all of its equipment—gas mains, gas service pipes and gas meters, as well as electric equipment—has been operating safely and was not the cause the natural gas explosion that occurred August 10th.

Investigators are also examining customer-owned gas piping and appliances at the scene.

The investigation into the specific events leading to the explosion will continue by the Baltimore City Fire Department and other local, state, and federal agencies, and BGE will continue to provide assistance to the ongoing investigation.

