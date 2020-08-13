LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment. Fire Investigators Continue To Look For Cause
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With 776 new coronavirus cases reported in Maryland Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported during the pandemic is now past 98,000.

State officials report a total of 98,160 confirmed cases in Maryland as hospitalizations are down by 18 to 470. Of those hospitalized, 111 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate is also down from 3.61% to 3.49%.

Nine more Marylanders have died from the virus since Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 3,483 in the state.

More than 1.53 million coronavirus tests have been administered, of which more then 996,000 came back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 312 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,528 (218) 10*
Baltimore City 13,063 (420) 15*
Baltimore County 13,593 (550) 22*
Calvert 724 (27) 1*
Caroline 455 (3)
Carroll 1,583 (115) 3*
Cecil 715 (29) 1*
Charles 2,102 (90) 2*
Dorchester 393 (5)
Frederick 3,154 (114) 7*
Garrett 54
Harford 2,055 (66) 3*
Howard 3,967 (106) 6*
Kent 242 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,752 (768) 39*
Prince George’s 24,301 (743) 23*
Queen Anne’s 446 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,022 (52)
Somerset 141 (3)
Talbot 411 (4)
Washington 1,066 (31)
Wicomico 1,374 (45)
Worcester 707 (19) 1*
Data not available (10) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,417
10-19 6,514 (1)
20-29 17,333 (21) 1*
30-39 18,428 (46) 5*
40-49 16,395 (113) 3*
50-59 14,597 (277) 15*
60-69 10,007 (570) 12*
70-79 6,163 (858) 24*
80+ 5,306 (1,589) 75*
Data not available (8) 2*
Female 51,750 (1,712) 71*
Male 46,410 (1,771) 66*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 31,067 (1,430) 52*
Asian (NH) 1,791 (129) 6*
White (NH) 21,624 (1,472) 67*
Hispanic 24,333 (405) 10*
Other (NH) 4,317 (37)
Data not available 15,028 (10) 2*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

