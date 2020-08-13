ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With 776 new coronavirus cases reported in Maryland Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported during the pandemic is now past 98,000.
State officials report a total of 98,160 confirmed cases in Maryland as hospitalizations are down by 18 to 470. Of those hospitalized, 111 patients are in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate is also down from 3.61% to 3.49%.
Nine more Marylanders have died from the virus since Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 3,483 in the state.
More than 1.53 million coronavirus tests have been administered, of which more then 996,000 came back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|312
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,528
|(218)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|13,063
|(420)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|13,593
|(550)
|22*
|Calvert
|724
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|455
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,583
|(115)
|3*
|Cecil
|715
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,102
|(90)
|2*
|Dorchester
|393
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,154
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|54
|Harford
|2,055
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,967
|(106)
|6*
|Kent
|242
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,752
|(768)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|24,301
|(743)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|446
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,022
|(52)
|Somerset
|141
|(3)
|Talbot
|411
|(4)
|Washington
|1,066
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,374
|(45)
|Worcester
|707
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,417
|10-19
|6,514
|(1)
|20-29
|17,333
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|18,428
|(46)
|5*
|40-49
|16,395
|(113)
|3*
|50-59
|14,597
|(277)
|15*
|60-69
|10,007
|(570)
|12*
|70-79
|6,163
|(858)
|24*
|80+
|5,306
|(1,589)
|75*
|Data not available
|(8)
|2*
|Female
|51,750
|(1,712)
|71*
|Male
|46,410
|(1,771)
|66*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|31,067
|(1,430)
|52*
|Asian (NH)
|1,791
|(129)
|6*
|White (NH)
|21,624
|(1,472)
|67*
|Hispanic
|24,333
|(405)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,317
|(37)
|Data not available
|15,028
|(10)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.