By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — An unusual rescue in Ellicott City happened on Wednesday after Howard County Fire and EMS were called to Daniels Road to help a six-year-old boy stuck in a rope swing!

He had gotten tangled on a rope swing, and got stuck upside down!

Luckily, they were able to save him quickly, and he’s said to be doing well.

