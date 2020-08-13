Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — An unusual rescue in Ellicott City happened on Wednesday after Howard County Fire and EMS were called to Daniels Road to help a six-year-old boy stuck in a rope swing!
He had gotten tangled on a rope swing, and got stuck upside down!
An unusual rescue in the 2200 block of Daniels Road in #EllicottCity earlier. A 6 y/o somehow got tangled up on a rope swing – upside down. His head was in the water – but not underwater. He was extricated quickly, and he's doing well – and has a story to tell his friends. pic.twitter.com/mOOqs2oq0X
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) August 12, 2020
Luckily, they were able to save him quickly, and he’s said to be doing well.