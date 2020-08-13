Comments
Baltimore (WJZ)– A flash flood watch is in effect again today for almost the entire state.
Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall may develop today. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch means that rapid rises of water and flash flooding are possible.
Those in low lying areas and near streams should monitor water levels during heavy rain and be prepared to move to high ground quickly if flooding is observed.
Drivers should be very cautious. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around.