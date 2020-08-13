BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A West Virginia man died after being hit while on the side of Interstate 695 near the interchange with Interstate 795 Thursday afternoon, state police said.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Police said 39-year-old Ronae Lavida Anderson of Baltimore was driving erratically in a 2016 Infiniti Q70 when she hit 49-year-old Rodney Shears of Jefferson County, West Virginia. Shears, who was standing on the shoulder behind his orange Chevrolet Cobalt, died at the scene.
Anderson then drove across the interstate and hit a 2017 Lexus RX330, police said. She was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment; the Lexus’ driver wasn’t hurt.
I-695 was closed for more than two hours while crews responded to the crash.
No charges have been filed, though the crash remains under investigation.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!