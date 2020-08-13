LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment. Fire Investigators Continue To Look For Cause
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Baltimore early Thursday morning.

Southwest District officers were called to the 200 block of North Hilton Street at around 10:24 a.m. Thursday to investigate a reported shooting.

They found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Southwest District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

