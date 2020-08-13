ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Highway Administration responded to 23 weather-related calls during heavy rainfall Wednesday that caused flash flooding.
“Our Coordinated Highways Action Response Team or CHART units are always available to assist drivers in need on Maryland roads and that doesn’t stop during severe weather like parts of the state experienced on Wednesday,” SHA officials said in a statement. “MDOT maintenance and CHART resources responded to 23 weather-related road closures yesterday across the state. We are aware of one water rescue that occurred along MD 295 North prior to Waterview Avenue. While not on scene for the immediate incident, our crews did assist with clean-up and traffic control due to a large amount of mud and debris that had spread across all travel lanes.”
- Anne Arundel = 4
- Baltimore = 3
- Baltimore City = 4
- Cecil = 1
- Frederick = 4
- Howard = 1
- Montgomery = 3
- Queen Anne’s = 2
- Prince George’s = 1
Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding To Parts Of State; Multiple People Rescued From Stranded Vehicles
The storms brought one to two inches of rain in a short period of time, with some isolated areas seeing up to four inches.
Parts of Howard County saw floodwaters tear up trees and knock down power lines. Numerous roads were closed due to high water.
Flash flooding triggered sirens to sound in low-lying historic Ellicott City. Officials said when the sirens sound, people should seek higher ground.
Near the Howard-Anne Arundel County line, crews were called to rescue a driver whose vehicle was swept away by several feet of water. The driver was on the roof of the vehicle waiting to be rescued.
