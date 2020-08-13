LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment. Fire Investigators Continue To Look For Cause
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, jobless, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, Unemployment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 13,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, according to new numbers released Thursday morning.

The Department of Labor says 13,117 people made unemployment claims for the week ending on Aug. 8. That’s down nearly 5,000 from the previous week.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, 102,000 Marylanders filed claims.

See the full report here

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – August 8, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 92 36 13 5 8
Anne Arundel 541 185 116 51 64
Baltimore City 1,105 474 255 110 130
Baltimore County 1,249 438 246 116 176
Calvert 63 26 12 6 8
Caroline 28 9 7 4 5
Carroll 154 28 16 8 19
Cecil 76 61 20 10 7
Charles 148 70 34 20 15
Dorchester 57 22 14 10 3
Frederick 230 61 42 12 14
Garrett 22 5 3 2 2
Harford 254 78 39 30 24
Howard 309 98 48 25 39
Kent 14 3 3 2 3
Montgomery 843 484 175 50 75
Non – Maryland 835 879 149 56 89
Prince George’s 1,049 780 266 81 115
Queen Anne’s 35 13 3 6 5
Somerset 27 12 5 2 3
St. Mary’s 75 23 16 3 8
Talbot 25 14 4 5 6
Unknown 69 2 2 14 17
Washington 172 76 34 12 17
Wicomico 108 49 22 15 14
Worcester 46 15 8 14 15
Totals by Type: 7,626 3,941 1,552 669 881
Total Regular UI Claims: 7,626
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 5,491
Total New UI Claims: 13,117
