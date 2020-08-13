Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 13,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, according to new numbers released Thursday morning.
The Department of Labor says 13,117 people made unemployment claims for the week ending on Aug. 8. That’s down nearly 5,000 from the previous week.
At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, 102,000 Marylanders filed claims.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – August 8, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|92
|36
|13
|5
|8
|Anne Arundel
|541
|185
|116
|51
|64
|Baltimore City
|1,105
|474
|255
|110
|130
|Baltimore County
|1,249
|438
|246
|116
|176
|Calvert
|63
|26
|12
|6
|8
|Caroline
|28
|9
|7
|4
|5
|Carroll
|154
|28
|16
|8
|19
|Cecil
|76
|61
|20
|10
|7
|Charles
|148
|70
|34
|20
|15
|Dorchester
|57
|22
|14
|10
|3
|Frederick
|230
|61
|42
|12
|14
|Garrett
|22
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Harford
|254
|78
|39
|30
|24
|Howard
|309
|98
|48
|25
|39
|Kent
|14
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Montgomery
|843
|484
|175
|50
|75
|Non – Maryland
|835
|879
|149
|56
|89
|Prince George’s
|1,049
|780
|266
|81
|115
|Queen Anne’s
|35
|13
|3
|6
|5
|Somerset
|27
|12
|5
|2
|3
|St. Mary’s
|75
|23
|16
|3
|8
|Talbot
|25
|14
|4
|5
|6
|Unknown
|69
|2
|2
|14
|17
|Washington
|172
|76
|34
|12
|17
|Wicomico
|108
|49
|22
|15
|14
|Worcester
|46
|15
|8
|14
|15
|Totals by Type:
|7,626
|3,941
|1,552
|669
|881
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|7,626
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|5,491
|Total New UI Claims:
|13,117