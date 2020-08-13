Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Outer Loop of Interstate 695 is closed near the interchange with Interstate 795 in Baltimore County due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.
Chopper 13 reported at least three vehicles were involved. One person was rescued from a vehicle.
State police said a woman was driving erratically in the area just before 3:30 p.m. The woman, who was driving a white SUV, then hit an orange Chevrolet Cavalier.
The Cavalier’s driver was reportedly ejected and died at the scene.
The woman was taken to Shock Trauma for medical treatment.
Significant delays are being reported in the area.
