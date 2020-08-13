BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy rains Wednesday lead to sanitary sewer overflows into Baltimore waterways.
About 1,100 gallons of overflow went into the Jones Falls near 1901 Falls Road Wednesday
City officials say the public should avoid direct contact with the Jones Falls.
“Waterways throughout Baltimore City are considered impaired, and may not meet applicable standards for full-body contact recreation, including swimming, regardless of the impact of a specific sewer overflow. Accordingly, the City discourages full-body contact with all surface waters,” the city said in a statement.
The Department of Public Works continues to improve our sewer system as part of a $2 Billion Consent Decree Program.
For additional information regarding potential health impacts, please visit or call 410-396-4428. For additional information pertaining to a specific overflow, please call 410-545-6541.