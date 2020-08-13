LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment. Fire Investigators Continue To Look For Cause
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, DPW, Heavy Rain, Local TV, Sanitary Sewer Overflow, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy rains Wednesday lead to sanitary sewer overflows into Baltimore waterways.

About 1,100 gallons of overflow went into the Jones Falls near 1901 Falls Road Wednesday

City officials say the public should avoid direct contact with the Jones Falls.

“Waterways throughout Baltimore City are considered impaired, and may not meet applicable standards for full-body contact recreation, including swimming, regardless of the impact of a specific sewer overflow. Accordingly, the City discourages full-body contact with all surface waters,” the city said in a statement.

The Department of Public Works continues to improve our sewer system as part of a $2 Billion Consent Decree Program.

For additional information regarding potential health impacts, please visit or call 410-396-4428. For additional information pertaining to a specific overflow, please call 410-545-6541.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply