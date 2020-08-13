COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Terrapins Head Football Coach Mike Locksley on Thursday weighed in on early plans to play the fall football season in the spring.
The University of Maryland is part of the Big Ten Conference, the first of the major conferences to opt not to play during the pandemic.
Like other leagues, the Big Ten hopes it can play football in the spring, a possibility Locksley addressed in a media call.
“From the early things that we’ve been able to discuss, I’ve been really pleased with knowing that it’s definitely feasible to do it while also keeping the players’ safety and health in the forefront of it and not playing too many games in one calendar year,” Locksley said.
Formal practices are off for now, but players may be allowed to work out and meet with coaches once new rules are established on how to proceed.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here