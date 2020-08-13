LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment. Fire Investigators Continue To Look For Cause
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:College Park, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19 testing, Health, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, UMD, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Students returning to the Unversity of Maryland can now make an appointment for free COVID-19 testing.

All students returning to campus this fall need to show a negative test result. The school hopes this will help students meet pre-semester requirements.

Testing will run Monday through Friday at Maryland Stadium.

This comes just days after UMD announced a two-week delay for in-person learning.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply