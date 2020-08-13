Comments
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Students returning to the Unversity of Maryland can now make an appointment for free COVID-19 testing.
All students returning to campus this fall need to show a negative test result. The school hopes this will help students meet pre-semester requirements.
Testing will run Monday through Friday at Maryland Stadium.
This comes just days after UMD announced a two-week delay for in-person learning.
