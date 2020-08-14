GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have charged a 22-year-old Elkridge man in a double shooting in Glen Burnie that took the life of one man and injured another back in February.
Police were called to the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 4:39 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2020 for a reported shooting. There they found 24-year-old Richard Clarence Ramsey III suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 26-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.
Detectives interviewed witnesses, canvassed the neighborhood and reviewed video from the area during a months-long investigation. Evidence from the scene was submitted for forensic testing. Police believed the shooting was targeted and the autopsy revealed Ramsey died from a gunshot wound.
Police: 1 Person Killed, Another Injured After Double Shooting In Glen Burnie
Alkein Alphozo Coates, of the 5600 block of Furnace Avenue in Elkridge, was identified as the suspect.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an illicit drug transaction. When the suspect and another man arrived at Poplar Avenue, they announced a robbery and pulled a handgun. That gun was fire killing Ramsey. The pair then fled.
On Aug. 13, Coates was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, three counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
Coates was already incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Ordnance Road Detection Center on an unrelated incident. He was taken into custody for this crime.
Police are still seeking the second suspect in this case.
This is a very active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org.