ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a 17-year-old girl struck and killed on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County earlier this week is pleading for the driver who hit her to come forward.

Amira Jennings was killed after a vehicle hit her and an 18-year-old man while they stood in front of a disabled vehicle on I-695 between I-95 and Philadelphia Road early Thursday morning.

17-year-old Amira Jennings was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Baltimore County. Her family says she was outgoing and ambitious. They’re asking the driver responsible to come forward. ⁦@wjz⁩ pic.twitter.com/wJ9lmApcJR — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) August 15, 2020

The 18-year-old man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital for treatment and later released. He visited with the family Friday as they mourned Jennings’ death.

Jennings’ family is remembering her as outgoing, goofy, ambitious and anxious to begin her senior year of high school.

“I’m just numb,” her mother Heather Faulkner said. “I’d never think that I was going to have to bury one of my kids.”

Faulker said Jennings and a friend were driving home from her brother’s house when their vehicle broke down in the center lane of I-695 around 4 a.m. While they were standing outside the car, another vehicle swerved around it and hit them both. The driver fled the scene.

Jennings’ family shared a home video of the moment she got the keys to her car, a Christmas gift that brought her to tears.

Now, her loved ones are left holding on to family photos as a reminder of her fun-loving spirit and the bright future that was awaiting her as a rising senior at Overlea High School.

“She’s going to be missed until everyone gets used to this, and I don’t think we’ll ever get used to it,” her grandmother Myra said.

To the driver of the vehicle who hit her granddaughter, Myra had this to say.

“You know you wrong and you know you have a conscience. They will find you.”

Police believe the suspect may have been driving a gray Infiniti, possibly a G37, G25 or Q40 model. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-780-2700.