By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials say a fire at an Annapolis apartment complex along Spa Road was caused by a lightning strike.

The three-story apartment complex in the 1000 block of Spa Road caught fire around 4 p.m. on June 25, 2020. Heavy fire was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews Investigating Cause Of Apartment Fire In Annapolis

It took firefighters an hour to place the fire under control.

A total of 37 residents were displaced and the Red Cross assisted them.

The fire cause $1.3 million in damage.

