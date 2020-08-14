TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say an armed suspect is in custody after he allegedly made threats on an MTA bus in the Lutherville-Timonium area.
Police said the subject was the only person on the bus.
Motorists were asked to stay away from the area of W. Ridgely Road and Francke Avenue. Police are now reopening roads in the area.
Suspect in this incident is now in custody. #BCoPD units are clearing the scene and roads will be reopening in the area of W. Ridgely Road and Francke Avenue. ^NL
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 14, 2020
The suspect was armed with a handgun, police said, and threatened to shoot people — which was when the bus driver called 911. Nobody was hurt.
The incident started just after 10 a.m. near the Yorkridge Shopping Center, which has Old Navy and Kohl’s retail stores.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!