TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County’s Department of Recreation and Parks on Friday announced it will allow rec councils to hold youth sporting events with coronavirus-related restrictions in place.
Young athletes will see a number of changes. Football players will be limited to flag football only, while baseball and softball players will need to use a clean ball at each change of team at bat.
In addition, spectators will be limited to players’ parents and guardians.
Everyone but those playing in the sports will be required to wear masks.
