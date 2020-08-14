BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four days after a deadly gas explosion in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood, the clean up continues as family members mourn the victims.

Officials are also looking for volunteers to help with the massive clean up effort this Sunday, Aug. 16.

WJZ got a closer look at the scene Friday, where you could see where the three homes were leveled from the explosion as well as the heavy damage of a fourth home.

Since Monday, this is the closest we’ve been able to get to the epicenter of the gas explosion. 2 people died here, and others were injured. ⁦@wjz⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ay3fn2IIGH — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) August 14, 2020

Family members and friends of the 61-year-old woman killed in a gas explosion in northwest Baltimore earlier this week are remembering her as kind, loving and passionate about caring for people.

Lonnie Herriott was visiting her boyfriend Monday morning when the explosion rocked the neighborhood on Labyrinth Road, killing her and 20-year-old Morgan State University student Joseph Graham, injuring seven others and damaging nearly 200 homes.

Phyllis Herriott, Lonnie’s mother, said she didn’t officially learn of her daughter’s death until Wednesday. Herriott’s body was found in the rubble just before noon Monday.

“I’m gonna miss her, already miss her,” Phyllis said.

“Someone called and talked to me about it Tuesday… (but) we only found out (Wednesday) for sure that she was dead,” Phyllis said.

Joseph Graham, 20, a rising sophomore at Morgan State University also died in the blast. He was pursuing a degree in electrical engineering.

His family said Joseph”lived his life to the fullest. He wasn’t afraid of new challenges nor making his goals and aspirations a reality.”

“We always talked about how proud we were of him,” said Christie Levy.

Days after a deadly gas explosion in northwest Baltimore, investigators are still searching for a cause.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that’s been affected by this event,” said Baltimore Gas and Electric CEO Carim Khouzami.

BGE says they’ve analyzed gas mains, gas service pipes and gas meters in the area, but they’ve found no issues on their side of the equipment.

“Late yesterday we got results that all of those inspections passed, so we were able to rule out that it was not caused by bge equipment

outside the home,” said Khouzami. “But now we are turning our attention with the other organizations, to look inside the home, and what could have caused it inside the home.”

More than 200 people were affected after the explosion on Labryrinth Road

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac ‘Yitzy’ Schleifer said “unlicensed contractors [are] an issue right now.”

Elected officials say they are now racing to get to residents before fraudulent insurance contractors knock on their door.

“People are trying to sneak into the site and ask about making certain home improvements to people and making them sign contracts and people just want to get their lives back to normal and that just adds another level of stress,” Schleifer said.

The councilman, in partnership with Suburban Orthodox Synagogue, is looking for individuals who can volunteer on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to assist with clean up at the site of the explosion.

The cleanup will be “low-level.”

Sign up at this link: https://forms.gle/3eTJ4fCuJQAw1vHXA